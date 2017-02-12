Military, civilian casualties in braz...

Military, civilian casualties in brazen NPA attack

An Army soldier and two civilians were killed, while two other civilians were wounded in a gun battle that erupted Saturday morning between government security forces and communist insurgents in the hinterland area of Sarog, Barangay San Isidro, Santiago, Agusan del Norte. The identity of the slain Army soldier was temporarily withheld, pending notification of his next of kin, while the names of the two wounded civilians were not immediately available.

