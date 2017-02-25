Milaha Profit Down for 2016

Read more: Marine News

Qatar Navigation , a maritime and logistics conglomerate based in Qatar, has reported a net profit of $195 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $300 million reported the previous year. The fall in the profit was mainly as a result of lower revenue from our Port Services unit, which was affected by a drop in storage and general/bulk cargo revenue, and rate pressure in our Container Shipping unit, which still managed to grow its market share and volumes.

