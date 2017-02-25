Milaha Profit Down for 2016
Qatar Navigation , a maritime and logistics conglomerate based in Qatar, has reported a net profit of $195 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $300 million reported the previous year. The fall in the profit was mainly as a result of lower revenue from our Port Services unit, which was affected by a drop in storage and general/bulk cargo revenue, and rate pressure in our Container Shipping unit, which still managed to grow its market share and volumes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan '17
|CCCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC