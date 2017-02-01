MD & CEO of DEWA welcomes Consul-General of the Netherlands in Dubai
HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority , has received HE Hans Sandee, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai, as part of DEWA's efforts to build closer ties, and exchange experiences with international government and private organisations,. Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources, was also present at the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC