Man shot dead over BMW

The 39-year-old cash-in-transit security guard was shot dead in what is suspected to have been a botched hijacking in Delft on Friday night. Andile Mabophe, 39, from Leiden, had stopped outside a friend's home in N2 Gateway just after 7pm when he was ambushed by gunmen.

