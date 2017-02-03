Malaysian Chinese Association backs Malaysia's application over Pedra Branca: Report
The Malaysian Chinese Association supports the Malaysian government's application for a revision of the International Court of Justice's decision over Pedra Branca, Malaysian media reported. File photo of Malaysian Chinese Association party chief and Malaysia's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Sat
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC