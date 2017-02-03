Malaysia applies for revision of ICJ'...

Malaysia applies for revision of ICJ's Pedra Branca decision

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The government of Malaysia has filed an application for the revision of the International Court of Justice 's judgment over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge. PUTRAJAYA: The government of Malaysia has filed an application for revision of the International Court of Justice 's judgment over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC