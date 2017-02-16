Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Present...

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Dutch Recorder Lucie Horsch In Baroque Conversations, 3/2

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Baroque Conversations series features the United States debut of 17-year-old Dutch recorder virtuoso Lucie Horsch in a program of Vivaldi, Handel, Purcell and Sammartini led by Grammy-winning conductor and early music specialist Stephen Stubbs on Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:30 pm, at Zipper Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Horsch, the first recorder player ever signed to the prestigious Decca Classics label, is featured on Vivaldi's Concerto in C major for Recorder and Strings and Concerto in G minor for Recorder and Strings, "La Notte" as well as Sammartini's Concerto in F major for Recorder and Strings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan '17 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC