Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Dutch Recorder Lucie Horsch In Baroque Conversations, 3/2
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Baroque Conversations series features the United States debut of 17-year-old Dutch recorder virtuoso Lucie Horsch in a program of Vivaldi, Handel, Purcell and Sammartini led by Grammy-winning conductor and early music specialist Stephen Stubbs on Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:30 pm, at Zipper Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Horsch, the first recorder player ever signed to the prestigious Decca Classics label, is featured on Vivaldi's Concerto in C major for Recorder and Strings and Concerto in G minor for Recorder and Strings, "La Notte" as well as Sammartini's Concerto in F major for Recorder and Strings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC