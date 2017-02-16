Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Dutch Recorder Lucie Horsch In Baroque Conversations, 3/2

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Baroque Conversations series features the United States debut of 17-year-old Dutch recorder virtuoso Lucie Horsch in a program of Vivaldi, Handel, Purcell and Sammartini led by Grammy-winning conductor and early music specialist Stephen Stubbs on Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:30 pm, at Zipper Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Horsch, the first recorder player ever signed to the prestigious Decca Classics label, is featured on Vivaldi's Concerto in C major for Recorder and Strings and Concerto in G minor for Recorder and Strings, "La Notte" as well as Sammartini's Concerto in F major for Recorder and Strings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.