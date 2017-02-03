Livni: Outpost legalization bill will land IDF troops in ICC
Top Zionist Union lawmaker Tzipi Livni warned Saturday that a bill to legalize Israeli settlements built on private Palestinian land "will lead IDF soldiers" to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Livni, speaking at a cultural event in Ness Ziona, said the so-called Regulation Bill being promoted by the right-wing was more harmful to the country than any of the Israeli rights groups often demonized by the right.
