Less inclusive criteria for lung cancer screening would be cost-effective

Limiting lung cancer screening to high-risk former smokers may improve cost-effectiveness at a population level, according to a study published in PLOS Medicine . Regular computed tomography lung cancer screening of current and former smokers is currently recommended in the US and is being considered in other countries, but the specific criteria and frequency of screening to achieve optimal cost-effectiveness is debated.

Chicago, IL

