Israel legalises settler homes

Israel passed a law on Monday retroactively legalising about 4000 settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank - a measure that has drawn international concern. The legislation has been condemned by Palestinians as a blow to their hopes of statehood.

Chicago, IL

