ISIS is using suicide attacks more than ever

ISIS has "industrialized the concept of martyrdom" - launching suicide attacks as a military tactic to kill and intimidate enemy fighters, much like Japan's use of kamikaze pilots during World War II, a report says . The International Center for Counter Terrorism in The Hague has analyzed nearly 1,000 suicide attacks between Dec. 2015 and Nov. 2016 and found that the terror group has been using the method more than ever, and with great proficiency.

