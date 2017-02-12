Invitation to special birthday dinner...

Invitation to special birthday dinner from Dutch king

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands talks to a mother during a visit to a foundation that provides housing and financial guidance for people who live in vulnerable situations in Utrecht, The Netherlands, on February 22, 2017. AFP / ANP / Robin van Lonkhuijsen The Hague: Is your birthday on April 27? Do you celebrate a special birthday this year? Do you live in The Netherlands? If so, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander would like to invite you to dinner.

