IMF and De Nederlandsche Bank NV Amend Borrowing Agreement to...
Netherlands to provide an additional SDR 500 million in new loan resources; bringing the total amount under the borrowing agreement to SDR 1 billion for the IMF's low income member countries Netherlands's continued support is a critical element towards sustaining the Fund's concessional lending operations over the medium-term The International Monetary Fund , as Trustee of the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust , has entered into an amendment of its 2010 borrowing agreement with De Nederlandsche Bank NV , through which the Kingdom of the Netherlands will provide an additional amount of up to SDR 500 million in new loan resources.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Thu
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Wed
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan '17
|CCCC
|1
