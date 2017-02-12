IMF and De Nederlandsche Bank NV Amen...

IMF and De Nederlandsche Bank NV Amend Borrowing Agreement to...

Netherlands to provide an additional SDR 500 million in new loan resources; bringing the total amount under the borrowing agreement to SDR 1 billion for the IMF's low income member countries Netherlands's continued support is a critical element towards sustaining the Fund's concessional lending operations over the medium-term The International Monetary Fund , as Trustee of the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust , has entered into an amendment of its 2010 borrowing agreement with De Nederlandsche Bank NV , through which the Kingdom of the Netherlands will provide an additional amount of up to SDR 500 million in new loan resources.

Chicago, IL

