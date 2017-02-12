IMF and De Nederlandsche Bank NV Amend Borrowing Agreement to...

Netherlands to provide an additional SDR 500 million in new loan resources; bringing the total amount under the borrowing agreement to SDR 1 billion for the IMF's low income member countries Netherlands's continued support is a critical element towards sustaining the Fund's concessional lending operations over the medium-term The International Monetary Fund , as Trustee of the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust , has entered into an amendment of its 2010 borrowing agreement with De Nederlandsche Bank NV , through which the Kingdom of the Netherlands will provide an additional amount of up to SDR 500 million in new loan resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.