IKEA to sell rugs made by Syrian refugees from 2019: Reports
IKEA's plans to sell a new range of rugs and textiles is expected to create about 200 jobs for Syrian refugees living in Jordan, most of whom are women. The IKEA logo is seen outside IKEA Concept Center, a furniture store and headquarters of the IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA, in Delft, the Netherlands March 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Sat
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC