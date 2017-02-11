ICJ releases Malaysia's application f...

ICJ releases Malaysia's application for revision of Pulau Batu Puteh judgement

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Court of Justice in The Hague has released the full text of Malaysia's application for revision of the 2008 judgement on Pulau Batu Puteh or Pedra Branca. New facts that prompted Malaysia to apply for the revision are contained in three documents discovered in the National Archives of the United Kingdom.

Chicago, IL


