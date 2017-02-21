Huge art show questions legend of Vermeer

A new blockbuster exhibition showcasing the works of Johannes Vermeer which opened on Feb. 22 aims to smash the myth that the Dutch master was a solitary genius who worked alone at home cut off from the world. The Louvre in Paris has gathered a third of the 17th-century painter's canvasses for the show, the most ever shown in one place since his death, where they will hang alongside nearly 60 paintings by his friends, rivals and contemporaries.

