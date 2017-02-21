Huge art show questions legend of Ver...

Huge art show questions legend of Vermeer

10 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A new blockbuster exhibition showcasing the works of Johannes Vermeer which opened on Feb. 22 aims to smash the myth that the Dutch master was a solitary genius who worked alone at home cut off from the world. The Louvre in Paris has gathered a third of the 17th-century painter's canvasses for the show, the most ever shown in one place since his death, where they will hang alongside nearly 60 paintings by his friends, rivals and contemporaries.

Chicago, IL

