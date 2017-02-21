Huge art show questions legend of Ver...

Huge art show questions legend of Vermee...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

A new blockbuster Vermeer exhibition which opens Wednesday aims to smash the myth that the Dutch master was a solitary genius who worked alone at home cut off from the world. The Louvre in Paris has gathered a third of the 17th century painter's canvasses for the show -- the most ever shown in one place since his death -- where they will hang alongside nearly 60 painting by his friends, rivals and contemporaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 20 hr lavon affair 2
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan '17 George 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC