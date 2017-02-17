How yet unknown assassins killed my mother ten years ago - Ofene, N-Delta environmentalist
Ten years after she was murdered by unknown assassins in Benin-City, Edo State capital, 60-year-old Mrs Theresa Noghayin Ofehe, mother of the Netherlands-based Niger Delta activist, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, will be buried in Benin City on Saturday. Suspected assassins on motorcycle stormed the home of the human and environmental activist on October 4, 2007 and strangled his mother.
