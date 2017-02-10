Health watchdog probes 'banned surgeon'
The Health Professions Council of South Africa has launched an investigation into Dutch surgeon, Dr Robert Muller - banned from operating in his home country but still employed at Ngwelezana Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. He was banned in the Netherlands from performing vascular surgery after two people died at Bethesda Hospital in north-eastern Hoogeveen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan '17
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC