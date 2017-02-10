Health watchdog probes 'banned surgeon'

The Health Professions Council of South Africa has launched an investigation into Dutch surgeon, Dr Robert Muller - banned from operating in his home country but still employed at Ngwelezana Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. He was banned in the Netherlands from performing vascular surgery after two people died at Bethesda Hospital in north-eastern Hoogeveen.

