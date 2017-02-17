Haute Photographie in Rotterdam has s...

Haute Photographie in Rotterdam has successful first edition

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

The first official edition of Haute Photographie took place last week at Rotterdam's LP2 in Las Palmas. With a concept unlike any other, Haute Photographie took a museum-quality group exhibition as its starting point, bringing together a select group of international galleries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan '17 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC