Gazprom Supply Jitters Roil Gas Marke...

Gazprom Supply Jitters Roil Gas Market Facing Return of Freeze

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

European gas traders are once again focusing on exports from its biggest supplier as freezing weather is set to return to the region. Moscow-based Gazprom PJSC said on Wednesday that it reduced shipments through the Opal pipeline in Germany, which delivered about 15 percent of Russia's gas exports outside the former Soviet Union last month, following a legal challenge led by Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Sat yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan '17 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan '17 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC