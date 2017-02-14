Gambia to remain in ICC, notifies UN of change
The Gambia's new government has asked the United Nations to halt the process of withdrawal from the International Criminal Court begun by the regime of former leader Yahya Jammeh. The Hague-based court, set up in 2002, is often accused of bias against African nations, leading The Gambia, Burundi and South Africa to send notice last year they would no longer recognise the ICC's jurisdiction.
