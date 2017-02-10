Full Revolution 2017 Away Jersey Leaked
Given some of the recent leaks from Real Salt Lake and the Montreal Impact , it wasn't wrong to speculate that perhaps the New England Revolution were going to get a similar all-white away jersey. However, after tweeting out numerous teases all week in anticipation of tomorrow's jersey release the Revs finally have a full kit leak of their own courtesy of Todo Sobre Camisetas, which roughly translates to "All About T-Shirts".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bent Musket.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC