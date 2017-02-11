Former Dutch soccer star Keizer passe...

Former Dutch soccer star Keizer passes away

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Former Dutch soccer international and Ajax player Piet Keizer died on Friday at the age of 73 following the effects of lung cancer, his family made it known on Saturday. From 1961 until 1974, Keizer played a total of 490 matches for Ajax, in which he scored 189 goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan '17 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan '17 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC