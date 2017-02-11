Former Dutch soccer star Keizer passes away
Former Dutch soccer international and Ajax player Piet Keizer died on Friday at the age of 73 following the effects of lung cancer, his family made it known on Saturday. From 1961 until 1974, Keizer played a total of 490 matches for Ajax, in which he scored 189 goals.
