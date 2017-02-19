Former Denver prosecutor Ken Scott's ...

Former Denver prosecutor Ken Scott's new mission is confronting ethnic cleansing in South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Ken Scott holds an original painting of the old Stari Most bridge in Bosnia Herzegovina in his home on Jan. 11, 2017. The bridge was destroyed by Croat forces during the war in 1993, Scott helped to prosecute and convict those involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... 23 hr fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC