Former Balkan leaders convicted for crimes against humanity get welcomed back to public life

17 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Jailed for committing atrocities in the conflict-riven 1990s, Balkan war criminals are being welcomed back to the limelight, resuming political posts, advising top officials and preaching in church. Two decades after the bloodshed that tore apart communist Yugoslavia, the men convicted for their destructive roles are increasingly present in public life, especially in Serbia, where many of them remain popular.

Chicago, IL

