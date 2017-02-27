Financial literacy for expats and int...

Financial literacy for expats and internationals

Beacon Financial Education regularly runs seminars in the Netherlands and other European territories, aiming to help expatriates organise their personal finances and educate them about retirement plans, personal lifestyle planning and wealth management. Through these seminars, Beacon wants to help expats make solid and well-informed financial decisions that will support the achievement of their future dreams.

