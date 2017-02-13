[Feature] Nexit could pop up in Dutch...

[Feature] Nexit could pop up in Dutch election campaign

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EUobserver

Do the Dutch want a referendum about their membership of the European Union, following the British example? And if so, would they vote for a Netherlands' exit, a Nexit? It is unclear how many people would support a Nexit, but with anti-EU MP Geert Wilders' party leading the polls, these questions will feature in the election campaign the coming weeks. On 15 March, the Dutch will elect a new Lower House of the parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... 1 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... 1 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 6 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC