Fatah official: Trump 'declared war on Islam'

Nabil Shaath, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, blasted U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, stating that Trump had "declared war on Islam". Speaking in an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Palestine newspaper, Shaath said that so far there have been no contacts between the Trump administration and the Palestinian Authority .

