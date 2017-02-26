Expert: M'sia duty-bound to probe suspicious death
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is duty-bound to investigate death under suspicious circumstances that happened in the country, regardless of the status of the deceased, said Datuk N. Sivananthan of the International Criminal Court List of Counsel in the Hague, the Netherlands. Malaysia's Criminal Procedure Code and the Penal Code required that such death be investigated.
