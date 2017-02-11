Europeans who join Islamic State leave parents fretting they'll die in battle Despondent parents wonder why their children would join a group known for its atrocities. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kwSKKY PARIS - Veronique Loute hoped her son was not in a combat zone last year, after the war against the Islamic State heated up in Iraq and Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.