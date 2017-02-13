Erasmus Training Centre Prepares Indo...

Erasmus Training Centre Prepares Indonesian Students To Study In The Netherlands

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Erasmus Training Centre for language and academics preparation helps Indonesian students to prepare for their higher studies in the Netherlands, Indonesia's Antara news agency reported. ETC is an initiative by four universities in the Netherlands, namely Leiden, Stenden, VU Amsterdam, and Groningen; and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as Nuffic Neso Indonesia.

Chicago, IL

