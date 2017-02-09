Energica Expands In The Netherlands A...

Energica Expands In The Netherlands And Italy

Energica Motor Company S.p.A., the Italian manufacturer of high-performing electric motorcycles, enlarges its retail presence in The Netherlands The stores are situated in the most strategic areas of the country from Groningen to Sint Anthonis and guarantee the presence of the Italian brand throughout the Dutch country. Along with Energica motorcycles, Electric Motorcycles Nederland provides important services for customers, like customized financing plans and a mobile workshop for a professional and prompt after sales service.

Chicago, IL

