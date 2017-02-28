Dutch Trump Even Scares His Own BrotherBy Nadette De Visser

A security breach is the latest controversy looming around hate-speaking Dutch Islamophobe leader Geert Wilders on the campaign trail as parliamentary elections approach March 15. Thus far, he is the leading candidate, even though other parties may unite to keep him out of the government. Last week, the Dutch security service, DBB, who are tasked among other things with protecting Wilders, discovered a leak.

