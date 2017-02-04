Dutch soccer legend Cruyff honored wi...

Dutch soccer legend Cruyff honored with special 5-euro coin

In the year that Johan Cruyff would have turned 70, the late Dutch soccer legend will be honored with a special 5-euro coin, the Royal Dutch Mint announced on Friday. "The family is honored with the commemorative and that the start will be on this special day for him," said Carole Thate, general manager of the organization World of Johan Cruyff, which coordinates all activities under his name.

Chicago, IL

