Dutch soccer legend Cruyff honored with special 5-euro coin
In the year that Johan Cruyff would have turned 70, the late Dutch soccer legend will be honored with a special 5-euro coin, the Royal Dutch Mint announced on Friday. "The family is honored with the commemorative and that the start will be on this special day for him," said Carole Thate, general manager of the organization World of Johan Cruyff, which coordinates all activities under his name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|7 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC