Dutch say Ukraine will renew search at MH17 crash site

Ukraine is expected to renew this spring its search for human remains at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, Dutch Security and Justice Minister Stef Blok said on Thursday. A pro-Russian separatist stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Jul 18, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.