Dutch Say Greek Program Involvement C...

Dutch Say Greek Program Involvement Contingent on IMF Support

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The Netherlands won't maintain participation in the Greek bailout if the International Monetary Fund withdraws its support, raising the stakes in a quarrel between the fund and the nation's European creditors over how to implement an aid package. "IMF involvement is necessary," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Dutch finance minister, told lawmakers on Wednesday in The Hague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan '17 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan '17 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC