Dutch Say Greek Program Involvement Contingent on IMF Support
The Netherlands won't maintain participation in the Greek bailout if the International Monetary Fund withdraws its support, raising the stakes in a quarrel between the fund and the nation's European creditors over how to implement an aid package. "IMF involvement is necessary," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Dutch finance minister, told lawmakers on Wednesday in The Hague.
