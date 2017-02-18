Chinese Premier Li Keqiang center gestures to European Council President Donald Tusk left and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker during a signing ceremony at an EU-China Summit meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday Wilders, speaking to journalists in the town of Spijkenisse, a stronghold of the Freedom Party, said: "The Moroccan scum in Holland... once again not all are scum... but there is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe, mostly young people... and that should change. Security will be tight at the launch as the politician - who has lived in hiding since the 2004 murder by an Islamist of Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh - will make a rare public walkabout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.