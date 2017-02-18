Dutch politician Geert Wilders calls ...

Dutch politician Geert Wilders calls Moroccans "scum"

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang center gestures to European Council President Donald Tusk left and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker during a signing ceremony at an EU-China Summit meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday Wilders, speaking to journalists in the town of Spijkenisse, a stronghold of the Freedom Party, said: "The Moroccan scum in Holland... once again not all are scum... but there is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe, mostly young people... and that should change. Security will be tight at the launch as the politician - who has lived in hiding since the 2004 murder by an Islamist of Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh - will make a rare public walkabout.

Chicago, IL

