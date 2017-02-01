Dutch police try out Tasers in year-long trial

The Dutch police force has announced that they will be introducing electric Tasers in the future, starting off with a year-long trial that will take place throughout 2017 in three Dutch cities. 300 police officers in Rotterdam , Zwolle and Amersfoort will undergo a two-day training course to be shown how to operate the Taser safely, and only upon successful completion will they be allowed to use it during their shifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IamExpat.