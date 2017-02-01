Dutch police try out Tasers in year-l...

Dutch police try out Tasers in year-long trial

Read more: IamExpat

The Dutch police force has announced that they will be introducing electric Tasers in the future, starting off with a year-long trial that will take place throughout 2017 in three Dutch cities. 300 police officers in Rotterdam , Zwolle and Amersfoort will undergo a two-day training course to be shown how to operate the Taser safely, and only upon successful completion will they be allowed to use it during their shifts.

Chicago, IL

