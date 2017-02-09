Dutch man linked to Amanda Todd facin...

Dutch man linked to Amanda Todd facing 11-year sentence for allegedly cyberbullying 34 young girls

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Dutch Lawyer Robert Malewicz , representing Aydin C, a man accused of cyberbullying, arrives at "de Bunker" courthouse in Amsterdam on January 25, 2017. A man accused of a world-wide cyberbullying racket that got young girls to pose naked before blackmailing them went on trial in Amsterdam, saying he is innocent of the charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan '17 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan '17 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC