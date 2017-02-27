Dutch Lawmakers to Debate Benefits of...

Dutch Lawmakers to Debate Benefits of Euro as Election Looms

Dutch lawmakers want the government's top advisory body to examine how well the euro is working, a review that could raise the question of the Netherlands's future in the single-currency region. A majority in the Parliament in The Hague voted in favor of a motion to ask the Council of State for information.

