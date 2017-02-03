Dutch Jewish wedding film from 1939 s...

Dutch Jewish wedding film from 1939 shines light on doomed community

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The only known pre-Holocaust footage of an obliterated Frisian Jewish community, the film offers hope while memorializing Nazi victims AMSTERDAM - The Jews of Friesland, a region in the northern Netherlands, are not known for stories with happy endings. During the Holocaust, Friesland's vibrant Jewish community was forever obliterated, including its endemic customs and distinct Yiddish dialect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... 21 hr yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan '17 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC