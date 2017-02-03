Dutch Jewish wedding film from 1939 shines light on doomed community

The only known pre-Holocaust footage of an obliterated Frisian Jewish community, the film offers hope while memorializing Nazi victims AMSTERDAM - The Jews of Friesland, a region in the northern Netherlands, are not known for stories with happy endings. During the Holocaust, Friesland's vibrant Jewish community was forever obliterated, including its endemic customs and distinct Yiddish dialect.

