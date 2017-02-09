Dutch get creative to solve prison pr...

Dutch get creative to solve prison problem: too many empty cells

Read more: Seattle Times

While countries like Belgium, Britain, Haiti, Italy, the United States and Venezuela deal with prison overcrowding, the Netherlands has such a surplus of unused cells that it has rented some of its prisons to Belgium and Norway. It has also turned about a dozen former prisons into centers for asylum seekers.

Chicago, IL

