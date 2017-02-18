Dutch far-right populist Wilders kicks off election campaign
Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders has kicked off his campaign Saturday for Dutch parliamentary elections, amid tight security and intense media interest in a blue-collar town near Rotterdam. Surrounded by police and trailed by a small group of protesters and a much larger throng of journalists, Wilders handed out fliers and posed for selfies with supporters at a market in Spijkenisse.
