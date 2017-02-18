Dutch far-right populist Wilders kick...

Dutch far-right populist Wilders kicks off election campaign

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders has kicked off his campaign Saturday for Dutch parliamentary elections, amid tight security and intense media interest in a blue-collar town near Rotterdam. Surrounded by police and trailed by a small group of protesters and a much larger throng of journalists, Wilders handed out fliers and posed for selfies with supporters at a market in Spijkenisse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan '17 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC