Dutch city unveils - largest ever Mondrian painting'
Dutch officials unveiled Friday what they called "the largest Mondrian painting in the world" to celebrate the Netherlands' best-known abstract artist, who helped found an influential art movement a century ago. The replica "painting" made from thin stick-on plastic sheets features Piet Mondrian's famous design of straight black lines and striking red, yellow and blue blocks and has been displayed on the sides of the city hall in The Hague.
