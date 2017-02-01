Dutch anti-Trump protesters turn on Wilders

Some 2,000 people gathered in The Hague to protest against US President Donald Trump, using the rally to register their disapproval for anti-EU politician Geert Wilders. Some 2,000 people are estimated to have shown up at the protest in the Hague, the seat of the Dutch parliament and government The protest on Wednesday just two blocks from the US embassy was nominally against Trump's decision to bar entry to citizens of seven Muslim-majority states .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.