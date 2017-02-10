DP World not concerned about Trump protectionist policies
Dubai ports operator DP World is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem told reporters on Sunday. "Not at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC