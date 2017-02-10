Dershowitz would defend Israel in The...

Dershowitz would defend Israel in The Hague over outpost law

American law professor and prominent pro-Israel advocate Alan Dershowitz said that he is opposed to the newly passed outpost bill, but would happily defend Israel in an international court over the law. "I'm opposed to the statute, I think it is a very bad idea," Dershowitz said in an interview broadcast Saturday on Israel Radio.

Chicago, IL

