Demonstrators face off as Netanyahu arrives at Downing Street

Hundreds of pro and anti-Israel people demonstrated opposite Downing Street this morning as Benjamin Netanyahu arrived for talks with Theresa May. Carrying placards proclaiming 'Free Palestine' and calling for the Israeli prime minister to be taken to The Hague, the crowds protesting against Netanyahu swelled to around 300 by the time the PM's convoy arrived. More than 150 joined the counter-demonstration, which was organised by the Zionist Federation.

