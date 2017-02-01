Delta asking for voters' input on pla...

Delta asking for voters' input on plan to officially become a city

Read more: Surrey Leader

Starting this month, the Corporation of Delta will begin seeking voter approval to change its classification from a district municipality to a city. The municipality will be using an alternative approval process to gauge public support, meaning only those opposed to the plan need cast a ballot before the March 31 deadline.

Chicago, IL

